Nameeks CA4076C Caracalla 18-1/3" Ceramic Drop In Bathroom Sink with 1 Faucet Hole and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Nameeks CA4076C Caracalla 18-1/3" Ceramic Drop In Bathroom Sink with 1 Faucet Hole and Overflow Product Features:Square basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCovered under 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of ceramic, providing a classic look and feelCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedSpecifications:Drain Connection: 1-1/4"Faucet Holes: 1Height: 6-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Installation Type: RecessedLength: 18-1/3" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Number of Basins: 1Sink Shape: SquareWidth: 16-1/3" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Ceramic White