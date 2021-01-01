Real Flame C9813LP Aegean 50 Inch Wide 50000 BTU Free Standing Liquid Propane / Natural Gas Rectangular Table Fire Pit Weathered Slate Outdoor Living

Real Flame C9813LP Aegean 50 Inch Wide 50,000 BTU Free Standing Liquid Propane / Natural Gas Rectangular Table Fire Pit The Aegean gas fire table is a welcome addition to most outdoor living spaces. Adding warmth and a relaxing ambience for any occasion. Available in multiple finishes and in multiple sizes, the steel table is finished with powered-coated paint for added weather resistance. The Aegean comes complete with a steel lid for increased functionality, red lava rock, a polyester protective cover, and can be converted to Natural gas by a Certified Gas Technician with the conversion kit that is included with the table. Enhance the look of your table with optional accessories like a propane tank cover, gas hose cover, and Real Flame fire glass. Product Features: Converts easily to Natural Gas with the included NG conversion kit 50,000 BTU burner Burns for 7 hours (high setting) or 20 hours (low setting) with standard 20 lb. propane tank Made of powder-coated stainless steel Electronic Push-button Ignition CSA Certified Must be converted to natural gas by a Certified Gas technician External hose is required for connection to natural gas source Basic assembly required Includes: powder-coated steel propane fire table, 50,000 BTU round burner, powder-coated steel lid, red lava rock, AAA battery, propane tank seat, propane hose and regulator, adjustable feet, natural gas conversion kit, and polyester protective cover Product Specifications: Width: 50" Height: 15" Depth: 32" Product Weight: 118 lbs. Total BTUs: 50,000 Fuel Type: Liquid Propane Material: Powder-Coated Stainless Steel Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Limited Free Standing Weathered Slate