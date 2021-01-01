Logitech C920e - Webcam - color - 720p, 1080p - audio - USB 2.0 - TAA Compliant

C920e is a budget-friendly, work-from-anywhere webcam that delivers HD video meetings that look better than most laptop built-ins with mics at a price point that's ideal for mass deployment. The 78° field of view displays individual users in a well-balanced visual frame while two integrated omnidirectional mics capture audio clearly from up to one meter away. Built-in HD autofocus ensures you're seen clearly when on camera, while a detachable privacy screen flips up and down to cover or expose the lens. C920e is designed with a sturdy, adjustable clip that makes it easy to mount on any laptop or external monitor. Plus it has a ¼" thread to enable mounting to a tripod. C920e is certified for Zoom, TAA compliant and compatible with other popular applications including Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans, Cisco Webex, Fuze, Google Meet, GoToMeeting, Lifesize Cloud, Pexip, RingCentral Video and Vidyo to ensure compatibility and seamless integration in the workplace.