From marc by marc jacobs

C8 Upgraded Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control Folding Lightweight Headset for Cellphones Tablets Smartphones Laptop Computer PC Mp34.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. COLLAPSIBLE FEATURE: Take your wired headphones wherever you go. Just fold them up, twist up the cord, and be on your merry way Hands-free Talking And Volume Control: The built-in mic, remote and volume control lets you pick up calls and skip between tracks without missing a beat. Adjustable hinge: the adjustable headband gives your headphones some impressive flexibility so they can adapt to the shape of your head for a perfect fit. Noise isolation: full-sized, on-ear construction isolates from outside noise so you can hear the deep bass, and crisp midst and highs of your upcoming track. Widely compatible: with a flexible and durable 47 inches braided cord and sturdy 3. 5 mm stereo Plug. Will not kink, twist or break under normal use. Use with all your favorite devices like cellphones, laptop, computer, MP3, MP4 and other Audio devices.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com