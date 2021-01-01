C6 Mini Wireless BT 5.0 Speaker IP65 Outdoor Waterproof Portable Sound Box Hands-free with Microphone USB Rechargeable

Plays wireless music from your BT-enabled audio devices. Supports hands-free call with built-in microphone. The use of high-fidelity 45mm full-frequency anti-magnetic horn unit, bass surging, high-pitched transparent, sweet voice. Mini size, with IP65 grade waterproof, rain, dust, and strong high-grade suction cup, so that the speaker can be any occasion adsorption play. Adopt fashionable outdoor sports and indoor bathroom dual-use portable waterproof speaker, break the traditional market single outdoor or indoor speaker Starts the machine to enter the BT state automatically, may provide the high quality stereo sound frequency signal transmission within 10 meters barrier-free range. Powerful polymer a product power 80% volume continuously play 3.5 hours. 15 minutes intelligent shutdown. The speaker reopens the automatic memory link function.