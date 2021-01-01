TOTO C423EFG G-Max and E-Max Universal Height Round Bowl with Sana Gloss from the Promenade Series Cotton Fixture Toilet Bowl Only

TOTO C423EFG G-Max and E-Max Universal Height Round Bowl with Sana Gloss from the Promenade Series G-Max and E-Max Universal Height Round Bowl with Sana Gloss from the Promenade SeriesWhen it comes to Toto, being just the newest and most advanced product has never been nor needed to be the primary focus. Toto's ideas start with the people, and discovering what they need and want to help them in their daily lives. The days of things being pretty just for pretty's sake are over. When it comes to Toto you will get it all. A beautiful design, with high quality parts, inside and out, that will last longer than you ever expected. Toto is the worldwide leader in plumbing, and although they are known for their Toilets and unique washlets, Toto carries everything from sinks and faucets, to bathroom accessories and urinals with flushometers. So whether it be a replacement toilet seat, a new bath tub or a whole new, higher efficiency money saving toilet, Toto has what you need, at a reasonable price.Features:Round BowlSana gloss Ceramic GlazeSpecifications:Water Surface 8-7/8" x 6-3/8"Trap Diameter 2-1/8"Rough-in 12"Trap Seal 2-1/4"One Year Limited WarrantyMaterial Vitreous chinaShipping Weight 54lbs Bowl Only Cotton