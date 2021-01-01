Lite Source C41353 Lourdes 1 Light Table Lamp Light Brown Lamps Table Lamps

Lite Source C41353 Lourdes 1 Light Table Lamp Features:Empire cream fabric shadeDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwards1 Year Manufacturer WarrantyCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 23 watt Medium (E27) base bulb (Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E27): The E27 (Edison 27mm), Edison Screw (ES). The standard in countries that use 220–240 volts AC domestic power, the E27 are the most common screw-mount size.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E27 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 31.5"Width: 17" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Diameter: 17"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Compact FluorescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 23Wattage: 23Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Light Brown