From hailyn lakes
C3326dw Color Laser Printer with Wireless Capabilities Standard TwoSided Printing Two Line LCD Screen with FullSpectrum Security and Prints Up to.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compact color laser printer that has dimensions that can easily fit in most places with a tray capacity up to 250 pages, plus single-sheet feeder Wireless. Setup is fast and easy. Standard Wi-Fi makes it easy to print from mobile devices. Usb and Ethernet connectivity also available. Mobile support via mobile print app, Mopria, Air Print, and Google cloud Print Secure. Includes s full-spectrum security architecture keep your information safely The document, on the device, over the network and at all points in between. Recommended Monthly Page Volume:600 - 2500 pages Output that works. Capable of printing up to 26 pages per minute, 1-GHz dual-core processor and 512 MB of memory and standard two-sided printing. Rated EPEAT Silver and energy Star Certified with toner cartridge recycling available. That benefits the planet and your budget. Form Factor: Print Only