Ninja C30630 12-Inch Round Griddle Pan Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized, Slate Gray, 12 Inch

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware is the cookware that won’t stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F. Traditional cookware is created at a max temperature of 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick. NeverStick Technology ensures the extremely durable, textured Ninja exclusive nonstick coating is metal-utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking. Even cooking results for perfect pancakes time after time. Cook up to 5 pancakes (4 tbsp. batter) at the same time on the large round surface. Low side walls make it easy to flip your food while cooking. Handle and nonstick coating are both oven safe up to 500°F. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron. Premium, solid stainless steel handle allows for oven use up to 500°F and is ergonomically designed for comfort. Double-riveted for strength and maneuverability. Long handle stays cool when cooking on stovetop. Heavy-gauge 4.5 mm aluminum base for improved heat retention. 30% more aluminum than Ninja Foodi NeverStick C100 series. This premium cookware has an extremely durable shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel. Designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. Fully backed by the Ninja 10 Year Guarantee. *When used as directed. Dishwasher safe. Free of PFOA, cadmium, and lead. All range capable: gas, electric, glass ceramic, and induction., Weight: 3.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: SharkNinja