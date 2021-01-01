c2g usb to parallel printer cable - db25 adapter connects printers to computer usb ports - 6ft cable with molded connectors for durability - 16899

Connect your Parallel, IEEE-1284, printer to a USB port on your PC or hub Keeps the parallel port on a PC free by using USB instead Connect multiple printers using USB instead of parallel Eliminates the need for a switchbox by using USB ports Package Contents: One adapter cable, User manual Note: This adapter is designed for use with a standard Parallel printer and is not designed to support multi-function printers or other parallel devices. This adapter uses the USB Printing Support function of the operating system and is not designed to create a LPT port