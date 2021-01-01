c2g usb cable, mini usb cable, usb 2.0 cable, usb a to b cable, 3.28 feet (1 meter), black, cables to go 27329

Connect your 5-pin mini-USB camera or device to the USB port on your USB hub, PC or Mac. Works for many camera models from the major brands Compatible with most digital cameras Perfect replacement or spare cable Easily transfer files from a camera to a computer Available in lengths up to 2m Connect your 5-pin mini-USB camera or device to the USB port on your USB hub, PC or Mac. Works for many camera models from the major brands Perfect replacement or spare cable Easily transfer files from a camera to a computer Available in lengths up to 2m A handy replacement for a lost cable, or a nice spare for the office. Just plug-and-play for many digital camera models, cellphones, MP3 players, PDAs and other mini-USB devices EOS 10D SLR EOS 300D Digital Rebel SLR Powershot A10 Powershot A20 Powershot A30 Powershot A40 Powershot A60 Powershot A70 Supports high speed USB 2.0 devices and is backwards compliant with full-speed USB 1.1 (12 Mbps) and low-speed USB 1.0 (1.5 Mbp