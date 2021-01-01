C2G USB C to DisplayPort Adapter - External video adapter - USB-C 3.1 - DisplayPort - white

This USB-C to DisplayPort adapter is ideal for showing presentations, pictures or other audio/video content from the USB-C port of a laptop or tablet to the DisplayPort input of a monitor, projector, or HDTV. This adapter supports up to a 4k (4096 x 2160 at 30 Hz) resolution, allowing it to deliver a high-quality video image to the connected display. The compact design of this adapter makes it a perfect pair for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) applications in education or corporate environments. Pairing this device with the USB-C to VGA adapter or the USB-C to HDMI adapter provides you with a video port for any situation when you're presenting. This adapter cable is a perfect accessory for Apple, Microsoft Surface, and other leading laptops and tablets.