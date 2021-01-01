From cables to go
C2G Dell 330-8721 Compatible 10GBase-SR SFP+ Transciever (MMR, 850nm, 300M, LC, DOM) TAA Compliant (330-8721-LEG)
Advertisement
The easy installation process enhances its user friendly approach. Uniquely programmed and application tested to ensure quality initialization and performance Digital optical monitoring support allows access to real-time operating parameters for product transparency Can support data rates as high as 10Gbps for quick transfer rates and reduced wait time Has ability to support cabling up to 300 meters, reducing the number of repeaters needed to complete your job