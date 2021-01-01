C2G Cat5e Non-Booted Unshielded (UTP) Network Patch Cable - patch cable - 5 ft - yellow

For fast Ethernet computer networks that require bandwidth-intensive voice, data, or video distribution applications. Meets all Cat5e TIA/EIA standards, and drastically reduces both impedance and structural return loss (SRL). Each of the individual pairs is bonded together to help maintain the twist-spacing throughout the line right up to the termination point. Constructed from high quality copper cable, this design minimizes Near-End Crosstalk (NEXT) levels. Available in a variety of colors to easily color-code your network installation.