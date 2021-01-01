C2G 9ft Cat6a Snagless Unshielded (UTP) Network Patch Ethernet Cable-Blue - patch cable - 9 ft - blue

This Snagless Unshielded Cat6a patch cable is ideal for use with 10GBase-T ports and equipment, such as network adapters, hubs, switches, routers, DSL/cable modems and patch panels, and enables 10 Gigabit data transmission over a 4 pair copper cable allowing connections up to 100 meters. Current Cat6 cabling systems may only support 10 Gigabit Ethernet over limited distances. Each patch cable is fully tested to meet ANSI/TIA 568 C.2 Cat6a channel requirements.Constructed from high quality cable and plugs, this design offers improved alien cross talk performance. The Snagless hood is ideal for high density switch applications. Available in a variety of colors to easily color-code a network installation. Individual length label on each cable for ease of use.