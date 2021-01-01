From cables to go

C2G 50875 100 ft. Cat6a Snagless Unshielded (UTP) Ethernet Network Patch Cable - Aqua

$62.15
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Designed to support 10 Gigabit data transmission These network cables enable 10 Gigabit data transmission over a 4 pair copper cable allowing connections up to 100 meters Each patch cable is fully tested to meet ANSI/TIA 568 C.2 Cat6a channel requirements Constructed from high quality cable and plugs, this design offers improved alien cross talk performance Connector 1: (1) RJ-45 Male Connector 2: (1) RJ-45 Male

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com