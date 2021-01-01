C2G 40600 Velocity 3.5mm M/M Stereo Audio Cable, Aux Cable, Blue (1.5 Feet, 0.45 Meters)

VELOCITY 3.5MM CABLE - Provides quality audio transfer from your iPhone, iPod, Samsung galaxy phones and tablets, laptop brands including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, ASUS and more devices that have a 3.5mm stereo audio connection to another audio device FULLY MOLDED GOLD-PLATED CONNECTORS - Provide excellent strain relief while corrosion resistant gold-plated connectors provide optimal audio signal transfer and a durable, long life 27 AWG OXYGEN-FREE COPPER CONDUCTORS - Made with two high-grade copper conductors to ensure high quality audio transmissions over the long life of this cable FOIL SHIEDING - Prevents and protects the cable from unwanted noise interference that can disrupt audio signals and degrade audio quality PACKAGING - To ensure you receive the highest quality products, C2G packages all product in C2G branded packaging