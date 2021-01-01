C2G 40427 One 3.5mm Stereo Male to Two 3.5mm Stereo Female Y-Cable (6 Feet, 1.82 Meters)

USE - Splits your existing 3.5mm audio signal. This cable also adapts one connection to another to meet your application needs. Each female 3.5mm connector will support a stereo audio signal FULLY MOLDED CONNECTORS - Provide excellent strain relief while nickel plated contacts provide superior connectivity and a durable, long life BRAID SHIELDING - Prevents and protects the cable from unwanted noise interference that can disrupt audio signals and degrade audio quality. COMPATIBLE WITH - iPad, iPhone, iPod, Samsung smartphones and tablets, Microsoft Surface tablets, various laptop and desktop brands including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, ASUS and more devices that have a 3.5mm stereo audio connection PACKAGING - To ensure you receive the highest quality products, C2G packages all product in C2G branded packaging