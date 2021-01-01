C2G 40389 Velocity Toslink Optical Digital Cable, TAA Compliant, Blue (1.6 Feet, 0.5 Meters)

USE - Toslink optical cables can be used with digital audio inputs and/or outputs commonly found on many Dolby Digital and DTS surround sound receivers, DVD players, CD players, cable boxes, MP3 and DAT recorders, outboard AD/DA converters and satellite dish receivers. Or other Toslink compatible digital audio devices CLEAR SOUND - Unlike copper, fiber optics uses light to transfer the signal, so there is no EMI or RFI interference to degrade the sound quality PROTECTIVE PLASTIC END CAPS - Protects the fiber optic conductor from dust, dirt, and other materials that can interfere with data transmissions NON-SLIP RUBBER GRIP CONNECTOR - Enables easy handling during installation and the ability to easily insert and remove this cable from the input/output of your device PACKAGING - To ensure you receive the highest quality products, C2G packages all product in C2G branded packaging