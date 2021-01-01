C2G 3m SonicWave HDMI to DVI-D Digital Video Cable M/M - In-Wall CL2-Rated (9.8ft) - video cable - HDMI / DVI - 10 ft

Ensure optimal performance from your state-of-the-art equipment with this premium HDMI to DVI-D bi-directional cable. Deliver high-resolution digital video from an HDMI-equipped device to a DVI-equipped device, or vice versa. This is a high performance home theater interconnect for high-definition DVD players, HDTV receivers, TV sets, projectors, a/v receivers, and other HDMI-equipped devices. Enjoy ultra-high resolution digital video delivered through a high performance connection.Advanced cable design, top quality materials, and superior construction maximize the experience and leave nothing to chance. Performance-enhancing features include silver-coated oxygen-free copper (OFC) conductors with nitrogen-injected dielectric, 24-karat gold-plated connectors with silver solder construction, and durable, protective metal connector shells. Two 80%+ OFC braids and 100% overlapped foil combine for full shielding against EMI/RFI interference. This fully-functional, high-bandwidth cable is designed to perform beyond industry standards, and each cable undergoes a final visual test prior to shipment.