C2G 2m LC-LC 50/125 OM2 Duplex Multimode PVC Fiber Optic Cable - Green - patch cable - 2 m - green
Cost-effective solution that provides higher bandwidth and transmission rates and supports longer distances with lower loss than 62.5/125 fiber. Specifically designed for use with today's narrower aperture components, this cable is fully compatible with multimode applications. The patented injection molding process provides each connection greater durability in resisting pulls, strains and impacts from cabling installs.Each cable is 100% optically inspected and tested for insertion loss before you receive it. A pull-proof jacket design surrounds the popular 50/125 multimode fiber, immune to electrical interference.