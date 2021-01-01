From cables to go

C2G / Cables To Go 29802 16 AWG 1-to-2 Power Cord Splitter for 1 NEMA 5-15P to 2 NEMA 5-15R (14 Inch)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

C2G / Cables To Go 29802 16 AWG 1-to-2 Power Cord Splitter for 1.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com