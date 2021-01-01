From cables to go

C2G 27872 Cat6 Crossover Cable - Snagless Unshielded Network Crossover Patch Cable, Yellow (7 Feet, 2.13 Meters)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

C2G 27872 Cat6 Crossover Cable - Snagless Unshielded Network.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com