From cables to go

c2g 27225 usb to ps/2 keyboard/mouse adapter cable, beige 1 foot, 0.30 meters

$10.46
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

c2g 27225 usb to ps/2 keyboard/mouse adapter cable, beige 1 foot.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com