From cables to go
C2G/Cables To Go 14632 2U Tool Less Snap In Filler Panel 2 Pack 19'
Advertisement
Available in 1U and 2U sizes Snaps into 19in EIA/ECA-310-E compliant tapped or 3/8in square hole mounting rails without modification Patent pending design does not require field modification to fit a tapped hole Specially designed clips snap into mounting rails as thick as 0.187in (typ. EIA rack) or as thin as 0.078in (some server cabinets) Ridges along the top and bottom rear edges of the panel make a seal without creating a tolerance build when using multiple filler panels