Alno C213-35 Crystal Series 3.5 Inch Center to Center Luxury Decorative Bar Cabinet Pull with Swarovski Crystals Polished Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls

Alno C213-35 Crystal Series 3.5 Inch Center to Center Luxury Decorative Bar Cabinet Pull with Swarovski Crystals Features:Beautifully finished to provide the perfect decorative touch for your homeConstructed from high quality solid brass for hardware that will last for yearsCoordinates with the Crystal SeriesIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareCovered under a limited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies:Concealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed.Specifications:Length: 4.25"Width: 0.75"Center to Center: 3.5"Projection: 1.125"Material: Brass, CrystalIncludes one (1) cabinet pull and all necessary mounting hardwareProduct Variations:C213-3: 3 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet PullC213-35 (This Model): 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet PullC213-4: 4 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet PullC213-6: 6 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet PullThis series features authentic Swarovski Crystals Bar Polished Brass