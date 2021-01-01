Keychron C2 Full Size Wired Mechanical Keyboard for Mac, Hot-swappable, Gateron Red Switch, White Backlight, 104 Keys Double Shot ABS keycaps.

The Keychron C2 is a hot-swappable 104 keys full size white backlight wired mechanical keyboard made for Mac and Windows. Customize per-key typing experience to maximize your productivity on the C2 hot-swappable version without the need to solder. With a layout optimized for Mac, the C2 has all necessary multimedia and function keys (Num Lock works with Windows only), while compatible with Windows, and comes with a dedicated Siri or Cortana key. Extra keycaps for both Mac and Windows operating systems are included. Designed with reliability in mind, the C2 comes with USB Type-C wired connection with a braid cable, which ensures a constant power supply, and best to fit home and light gaming. Inclined bottom frame and 2 level adjustable feet makes the C2 more comfortable to type. The C2 gives the freedom to customize per-key typing experience without soldering. The pre-installed Gateron Red switch providing unrivaled tactile responsiveness on the linear Red switch with a durabl