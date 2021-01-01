Keychron C2 104 Keys Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for Mac, Gateron Blue Switch/White LED Backlight/Double Shot ABS Keycaps Full Size Wired USB C.

The Keychron C2 is a full size (with number pad) white LED backlight wired mechanical keyboard made for Mac and Windows. The C2 is crafted to maximize your productivity. With a layout optimized for Mac, the C2 has all necessary multimedia and function keys (Num Lock works with Windows only), while compatible with Windows, and comes with a dedicated Siri or Cortana key. Extra keycaps for both Mac and Windows operating systems are included. Designed with reliability in mind, the C2 comes with USB Type-C wired connection with a braid cable, which ensures a constant power supply, and best to fit home and light gaming. Inclined bottom frame and 2 level adjustable feet makes the C2 more comfortable to type. Durable Gateron mechanical switch with 50 million keystroke lifespan, providing unrivaled clicky responsiveness on the Blue switch.