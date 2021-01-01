From coyote
Coyote C1S36CT Cart for 36 Inch Wide Grills from the S Series Stainless Steel Outdoor Cooking Accessories BBQ Grill Tools and Accessories BBQ Grill
Advertisement
Coyote C1S36CT Cart for 36 Inch Wide Grills from the S Series Features:Compatible with 36 inch wide Coyote grills made in 2016 or laterFold down side shelves adds workspace and storage to your cooking area and make storage easySelf closing doors securely latch the doors shut to keep out weather and other elements when not in useStainless steel construction gives great strength and corrosion resistance for outdoor useOne year warranty for the original owner BBQ Grill Carts Stainless Steel