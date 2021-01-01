C1PROWH High Performance 2Way Professional Compact Loudspeaker System White Sold as Pair

Compact design makes it ideal for audio-visual applications, computer workstations, recording and broadcast studios, mobile audio-video control rooms and foreground and background music Incorporates full-range Sonic Guard overload protection into the design, ensuring network and transducer protection from excessive power surges from the amplifier Can be easily mounted against a wall or other flat surface with the enclosed brackets or simply used as a bookshelf speaker 150 Watts continuous power handling and 87 dB sensitivity, with 108 dB continuous and 114 dB peak maximum SPL Rugged and durable molded enclosure houses magnetically shielded transducers making it ideal for use with video and computer monitors or other magnetically sensitive equipment NOTE: The outer box contains the black color speaker image however the actual item inside the box is white color