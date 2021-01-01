C132 iPhone 6 Plus Case iPhone 6S Plus Case HEAVY DUTY Builtin Screen Protector Tough 4 in1 Rugged Shorkproof Cover for Apple iPhone 6 Plus 6S Plus.

Note: Not fit for iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s, compatible for the iPhone 6 plus(2014 release) and iPhone 6s plus(2015 release) 5.5 inch only Function: 360 degree rotary belt clip, a perfect case widely used for outdoor activities and travelling drop proof Hard plastic inner and soft rubber silicone outer construction absorbs shock and drop, plus raised beveled edge keeps your touchscreen safe Condition: Easy to install and remove the iPhone 6 plus dual layer hybrid phone case skin The case is ready for any adventure, providing you with waterproof