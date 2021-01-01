C120 Back-light Air Mouse 2.4GHz Wireless Keyboard 3D Gyroscope Sense Android Remote Controller for PC, Android TV Box / Smart TV, Game Devices

This product is a double sided multi-functional intelligent remote controller with the all the functions of Air Mouse, Keyboard, Multimedia Android Control and Motion Sense Support 3 axes acceleration sensor + 3 axes Gyro-sensor can achieve free space action recognition and sensing, ultra sensitive and accurate operation Perfect touch, classic double sided, full keyboard curve model-ling design Adopting low power consumption 4GHz wireless connection, with strong anti-disturbance ability, also with LED indicators to indicate the connection status;