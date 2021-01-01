Duravit C11060-LONG C.1 1 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Duravit C11060-LONG C.1 1 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Duravit’s broad offering of ceramics, furniture, bathtubs, and wellness products have shaped the modern bathroom, so designing sleek and highly functional bathroom faucets was the next logical addition. Iconic, slim, and straight, the C.1 series of single hole and widespread bathroom faucets is a perfect complement to any of the architectural, linear series offered by Duravit. Creator of the popular Vero and XSquare series, Kurt Merki Jr. again combined his considerable talent with Duravit quality products to produce a line of remarkable bathroom faucets.Duravit C11060-LONG Features:Covered under Duravit's 5 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with the C.1 lineWidespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 8", 16" centersDual lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterPop up drain includedAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantDuravit C11060-LONG Specifications:Height: 6-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-3/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1 gallon-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8", 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Chrome