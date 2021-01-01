James Martin Vanities C105-V63-MBK-SC-WG Boston 63" Free Standing Double Stainless Steel Vanity Set with Resin Top Ash Gray Bathroom Storage Vanity

James Martin Vanities C105-V63-MBK-SC-WG Boston 63" Free Standing Double Stainless Steel Vanity Set with Resin Top The Boston 63" Stainless Steel Double Basin Console by James Martin Vanities will add a sleek, bold look to any bathroom. This metal framed console is crafted with a durable stainless-steel base with a matte black finish giving you the clean lines and an open view that will work well with a variety of different decors. This versatile cabinet comes with a white glossy polyester solid surface top with double sinks for a modern clean look that is predrilled for your convenience. The modern designed storage cabinet below provides generous storage for towels and toiletries.Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyStainless Steel vanity cabinet with 4 doors and 1 shelfResin vanity top with 2 basins and Solid surface sinksCabinet Features:Constructed from stainless steel providing a lifetime or durabilityCabinet bottoms, sides, and shelves are constructed from 1/2" (13mm) thick multi-layered plywood with stain-grade wood veneersFree standing installation - vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designComes with two door cabinet with one adjustable height shelfThe console is SKD (Semi-Knocked-Down) and requires minimal assemblyAll cabinet interiors and exteriors are sealed with moisture and UV resistant finishesThe shelf is made of 3*8" thick, clear, tempered glassConsole vanity sink stand comes with four legs and one shelfVertical supports and corner brackets reinforce the strength of the cabinet and distributes weight of the countertopCabinet ships with a full back panel to allow for variable plumbing locationsVanity will need to be assembledVanity Top Features:Vanity top pre-drilled for easy installation – faucet sold separatelyCountertop is non-porous thus making it bacteria, mold and mildew resistantRear drain location increases available space under the sinkEquipped with an overflow to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurringCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 63" (left to right)Cabinet Height: 35-1/2" (top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 18-1/8" (front to back)Number of Doors: 4Number of Shelves: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 63" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Thickness: 2"Number of Basins: 2Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Double Ash Gray