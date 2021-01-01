ICO Bath C1010 CosyFloor 110V 1A 10 Sq. Ft. Mat Radiant Flooring Radiant Heating Floor Mat

ICO Bath C1010 CosyFloor 110V 1A 10 Sq. Ft. Mat Radiant Flooring ICO Bath C1010 Features:Brings underfoot warmth and comfort to your homeThis product does not come with a thermostatCables are pre-spaced on the ultra-thin flat lay meshEasy to install mat system with the ability to function as a cable systemSelf-adhesive tape facilitates adhesion to the subfloorSingle cold lead connection to thermostatZero maintenance plus a lifetime warranty for peace of mindAdds only 3/16" to your floor heightSuitable for all types of subfloorSuitable for most floors including tile, stone, vinyl, laminate and carpetICO Bath C1010 Specifications:Length: 6 1/8'Width: 20"Coverage: 10 sq. ft.Amperage: 1AWattage: 106WVoltage: 110VSystem type: Mat Mat N/A