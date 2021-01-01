Ariel C073D Westwood 73" Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Stone Top 2 Undermount Sinks and 1 Mirror Black Bathroom Storage Vanity Sets

Ariel C073D Westwood 73" Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Stone Top, 2 Undermount Sinks and 1 Mirror Vanity Package Includes: Wood vanity cabinet 1-1/2" stone vanity top Two rectangular undermount single basin sinks Matching wood framed mirror Vanity Cabinet Features: Constructed of solid wood for style and longevity Covered under a three year limited warranty Vanity features three full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space – drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glides Vanity features two full sized cabinets with matching doors providing ample storage space Equipped with three shelves allowing for even more storage capacity This model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sink This fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirror Complete with matching decorative hardware All necessary parts and hardware for assembly and installation are included Solid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performance Vanity Top Features: Vanity top is constructed of marble providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearance Covered under a three year limited warranty Top features two rectangular recessed single basin sinks Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Equipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Vanity top is equipped with backsplash to help contain any messes to the counter top Sturdy mounting assembly – ensures safety and reliability All hardware needed for installation is included Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Overall Height: 33-1/2" (measured from ground level to countertop surface) Overall Width: 73-1/10" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet) Overall Depth: 21-1/2" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet) Cabinet Installation Type: Free Standing Number of Doors: 4 Number of Shelves: 3 Mirror Height: 39-2/5" Mirror Width: 70-9/10" Vanity Top and Sink Specifications: Vanity Top Thickness: 1-1/2" Vanity Top Depth: 22" (measured from back edge to front edge of vanity top) Vanity Top Width: 73" (measured from left edge to right edge of vanity top) Backsplash Height: 4" Sink Overall Width: 17-9/10" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Sink Overall Length: 11-7/10" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Double Black