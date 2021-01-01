From hickory hardware
Hickory Hardware C02H075746 Austere 13-3/8 Inch Center to Center Finger Cabinet Pull - Pair Aluminum Cabinet Hardware Pulls Finger
Hickory Hardware C02H075746 Austere 13-3/8 Inch Center to Center Finger Cabinet Pull - Pair Features:Beautifully finished for a difference you can seeConstructed of high quality metal for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with products from the Austere CollectionPackaged as a pair of cabinet pullsCovered by a 1 year limited warrantySpecifications:Length: 17-13/16" (452 mm)Width: 3/8" (10 mm)Center to Center: 13-3/8" (340 mm)Material: AluminumProduct Variations:C02H075744: Austere 1 Inch Center to Center PullC02H075745: Austere 10-3/8 Inch Center to Center PullC02H075746 (This Model): Austere 13-3/8 Inch Center to Center PullC02H075747: Austere 19-3/8 Inch Center to Center PullC02H075748: Austere 25-3/8 Inch Center to Center PullC02H075749: Austere 31-3/8 Inch Center to Center PullCH075750: Austere 33 Inch Center to Center Pull Finger Aluminum