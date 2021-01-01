Vaxcel Lighting C0225 Georgetown 3 Light 19" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Wood Accents Vintage Ash / Oil Burnished Bronze Indoor Lighting

Vaxcel Lighting C0225 Georgetown 3 Light 19" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Wood Accents The simple elegance of the Georgetown was inspired by hand-turned wooden spindles. The vintage ash gray finish closely resembles soft, weathered driftwood and is complemented by oil burnished bronze accents. These mixed tones dance in perfect harmony to create this inviting farmhouse look. The Georgetown collection is a sure way to add a touch of class with a rustic twist to any dining room, foyer, or living area.FeaturesVintage ash with oil burnished bronze finish chandelier offers a distinctive look and quality steel constructionCandelabra styling provides bright illumination and a modern country farmhouse feelMounting hardware and instruction manual enclosed for easy installationConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17"Width: 19"Depth: 19"Product Weight: 2.38 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Vintage Ash / Oil Burnished Bronze