Vaxcel Lighting C0122 Nuage 4 Light 24" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Vaxcel Lighting C0122 Nuage 4 Light 24" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture The Nuage collection is both mid-century and modern. Distributing even light for any low ceiling, this fixture is ideal where pendants and chandeliers are too large. Features Crafted from steel Comes with a white linen shade Requires (4) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs Capable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 10-1/2" Width: 24" Product Weight: 15.8 lbs Shade Height: 7-1/2" Shade Width: 24" Shade Diameter: 24" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 4 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 240 watts Voltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Satin Nickel