From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting C0120 Sierra 3 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Scavo Glass and Pine Elements Black Walnut Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Vaxcel Lighting C0120 Sierra 3 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Scavo Glass and Pine Elements Features: Frosted bowl shaped scavo glass shade Decorated with pine elements Made of steel Requires (3) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs Suitable for dry locations Dimmable Dimensions: Height: 9" Width: 15.5" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulb Included: No Wattage: 120w Watts Per Bulb: 40w Voltage: 120v Flush Mount Black Walnut