Vaxcel Lighting C0114 Nuage 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with White Fabric Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Vaxcel Lighting C0114 Nuage 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with White Fabric Shade Product Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 8"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Satin Nickel