C to HDMI Adapter Type C to HDMI Converter Thunderbolt 3 Compatible 4K30Hz for MacBook Pro Google Chromebook PixelDell XPS Samsung Galaxy S8910Note.

Best Quality Guranteed. SUPPORTS 4K RESOLUTIONThis to hdmi adapter enable resolutions up to 3840x2160@30Hz (4K 60Hz) and backwards compatible to 720,1080p.Compatible with HDMI-enabled TVs/Monitors/Projectors compatible both video and audio transfer. Stream sports events, watch movies, gaming, and show photos/albums directly from your phone (Samsung Galaxy S8/S9/S8 Plus/S9 Plus/Note 8) and never miss the game-winning touchdown or your favorite TV episodes. No more worry on bad wifi casting issues. Plug & PlayEasier plug and unplug, monitor, computer, tablet, projector and other HDMI display. Plug and Play; no software installation required. Perfect solution compatible your 2018 / 2017 / 2016 MacBook Pro, Surface Book 2, 2017 iMac, 2017/2016/2015 MacBook, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S9 / Note 8, HP Spectre X360, Pixelbook, Dell XPS 15 / XPS 13, HP Envy 13, Chromebook, Chromebook Pixel, Intel NUC, and many others (See product description sect