C to Dual HDMI AdapterC to HDMI Adapter Type Thunderbolt 3 HDMI Dual Monitor Adapter for MacBookMacBook Pro 202020192018MacBook Air 2018 Surface.

Best Quality Guranteed. Innovative Dual Display:C to two hdmi adapter allows you to display the content of your laptop to 2 monitors, up to 3840*2160@60HZ; No matter you are a calling center supervisor, data analyst or office manager that use 2 monitors in work absolutely can boost your working efficiency to an upper level. ATTENTION: This converter ONLY supports MIRROR MODE on Apple Mac OS system which is limited by Mac itself. Extensive Compatibility: This Dual HDMI adapter is an ideal adapter for Thunderbolt 3 compatible notebooks, such as MacBook/ MacBook Pro 2020/2019/2018/2017 Apple iMac/ iMac Pro, Google Chromebook Pixel, Samsung, Dell, Asus, HP, Lenovo, XPS Samsung S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, Note 8, Huawei New version phones and many other Type C cell phones and laptops. (NOTED: Please confirm if your device can support Video transfer.) Plug and Play: Multi-stream transport offers an easy setup by natively working on device that supports DP A