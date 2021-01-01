C to Dual HDMI Adapter C to HDMI Adapter Type CThunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI Display 4K C Hub to Dual HDMI Compatible MacBookMacBook.

Advanced Dual Display: C to Dual HDMI Adapter allows you to display the content of your laptop to 2 monitors, up to 3840*2160@60HZ; No matter you are a calling center supervisor, data analyst or office manager that use 2 monitors in work absolutely can boost your working efficiency to an upper level. It is affected by the compatibility of the computer system. ATTENTION: This converter ONLY supports MIRROR MODE on Apple Mac OS system which is limited by Mac itself. Plug & Play With Safety Protection: C to Dual HDMI Adapter Multi-stream transport offers an easy setup by natively working on device that supports DP Alt Mode over Type-C, and offers plug-and-play installation with no drivers or software required. C to HDMI Adapter is equipped with a safety system that provides surge protection, overload protection and overheat (High temperature) protection. Brilliant Modular System Design: C to Dual HDMI Adapter is equipped with 4K HDR HDMI that