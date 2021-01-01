Infratech C-Series 39" 2000W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Stainless Steel

Infratech C-Series 39-Inch 2000W Single Element Electric Infrared Patio Heater - 240V - Stainless Steel - C2024SS. C2024SS. Ceiling & Wall Mounted Outdoor Heaters. Infratech electric infrared heaters are designed to breathe new life into your outdoor patio. Sleek and streamlined, the Contemporary Series single element fixtures have been developed for use in highly visible locations that require concentrated heat output. The infrared C2024SS stainless steel heater is UL listed for indoor and outdoor use. The heater is rated at 2000 watts and, from a 7-9 foot mounting height, is capable of warming an approximate area of 6x6 feet. Boasting outstanding performance and durability, Infratech uses medium wave infrared heat to produce a pleasing glow with no glare or obnoxious light. These American-made heaters are fashioned out of recyclable materials and operate with zero greenhouse emissions, odors, or ultraviolet light. Unlike other heaters, infrared heaters provide radiant heat to people and objects, not the surrounding air which can easily be blown away. Infratech C-Series infrared heaters include inset mounting brackets that create a floating effect when mounted. Infratech heaters use quartz electric elements that are designed for up to 5000 hours of use.