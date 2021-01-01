C Power Bank 10000mAh 18W PD 3.0 Portable Charger QC 3.0 External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone 11/Pro/XR/XS, Pixel, Samsung S10, Pixel.

High-Speed Charging18W Power Delivery PD 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 outputs charge your iPhone xs up to 50% in 30 minutes. When both ports(C and A) are charging devices simultaneously, it will returns to normal charging speed(18W max). Small Size Large Capacity10000mAh capacity battery pack, charge your iPhone X 2.5 times, iPhone 8 Plus 2.7 times, iPhone 8 about 3.5 times, Huawei P30 2 times, Samsung Galaxy S8 2.5 times. Universal CompatibilityThe power bank can be compatible with iPhone 11/ 11 Pro, Xs Max Xs Xr X 8 8 Plus, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S10 S10 Plus Note 9 S9 S9 Plus S8 S8, Google Pixel 3, Surface Go, LG, Huawei and more. Safety ProtectionBuilt-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. What You Get1 x 10000mAh power bank, 1 x -C cable, 1 x Micro-cable, 1 x user guide, our 24-month worry-free warranty and friendly customer service.