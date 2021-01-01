C Mac AccessoriesC to HDMI Adapter with 4K HDMI100W C Power Delivery30SDMicro SD Card Reader20Mac Adapter for MacBook Pro 131516quot20162020MacBook.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed for MacBookSpecifically designed for 2020/2019/2018/2017 MacBook Pro 13.3'/15' & 2020/2018 MacBook Air 13.3'.This Hub designed with the aluminum exterior as the MacBook Pro/Air. Plug and play to expand your MacBook's capabilities. Please Notice: Not fit with a laptop cover/case. Not work with Apple SuperDrive. Dual Display OutputSupports video resolution up to 4K@30Hz via HDMI port and 5K@60Hz via Thunderbolt 3 port, mirror or extend your screen to TV, monitor or projector. Allows an dual display output when the 4K HDMI port and thunderbolt 3 port work simultaneously. Enable you share stunning movies/games on a bigger screen! Powerful Thunderbolt 3 C Adapter has a Thunderbot 3 port, it integrates Data Transmission, Charging and Video Output in a single port. Supports 40Gb/s data transfer and MAX 100W full speed power delivery to charge your Macbook. Thunderbolt 3 port brings speed and versatility to