Kraus C-KCV-121-1220 Elavo 19-1/4" Vitreous China Bathroom Sink with 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Matte Black

Kraus C-KCV-121-1220 Elavo 19-1/4" Vitreous China Bathroom Sink with 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Refresh your bathroom style with the clean look of a KRAUS Elavo™ Series sink and Ramus™ bathroom faucet. Smooth white ceramic creates a beautiful finishing touch for any bathroom decor, with a premium baked-on glaze for an easy-to-clean high-gloss finishKraus C-KCV-121-1220 Bathroom Combo Includes:Rectangular Vessel SinkDeck Mounted FaucetPop-Up Drain AssemblySink Features:Covered under a lifetime limited warranty and a 1-year commercial warranty from KrausConstructed of CeramicVessel installation - sink will rest on top of counter topFaucet Features:Faucet body constructed of BrassSingle hole installationSingle lever handlePop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantSink Specifications:Overall Length: 19-1/4" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 15-1/4" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 5-3/8" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 18" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 14" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 4-3/8" (top to bottom of sink basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/8"Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 12-7/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-1/4" (center of faucet to center of water outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Max Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Combination Matte Black