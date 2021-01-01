Dr. Jart+C icapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ Oilyâ Combinationâ Dryâ SensitiveWhat it is:A green-to-beige color-correcting treatment that corrects redness and helps protect skin from environmental aggressors.Solutions for:- Redness- Uneven skin tone- Acne and blemishesIf you want to know moreâ¦ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment is the all-in-one treatment that includes a color-changing capsule within the formula to cover blemishes and restore the look of the skin's strength, health, and vitality. It provides SPF 30 protection from UV light, and it forms a dust barrier to protect the skin from the environment while enhancing the skin's viability. It restores the strength of skin with the resurrection plants, houttuynia cordata and yarrow. It's infused with sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium to help improve the skin's moisture levels and restore fatigued skin for a healthy appearance. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Cicapair Collection is inspired by the true legend of Asian Tigers, rolling in Centella Asiatica to heal their battle wounds. Also known as tiger grass, its medicinal use has been recognized for centuries. For generations, this active ingredient has also been recognized as a recovery system to help support wounded skin exhibiting inflammation, redness, or blemishes.This product is free from 10 harmful ingredients such as artificial fragrance or color, denatured alcohol, triethanolamine, sulfate-based surfactants, triclosan, mineral oil, propylene glycol, and DEA that causes skin irritation.Suggested Usage:-After cleansing skin, apply a moderate amount; cream will change from green-to-beige to correct any redness.-Size:0.5 oz/ 15 mLIngredients: -Centella Asiatica Complex (Madecassoside, Madeecassic Acid, Asiaticoside and Asiatic Acid): Helps protect skin from stress.-Herbs Complex (Houttuynia Cordata and Ressurrection Plant): Enhances skin's viability.-Minerals Solution and Panthenol: Soothes skin and restores moisture.-Raspberry Leaf Extract: Helps reduce the look of inflammation. Water, Centella Asiatica Leaf Water, Isononyl Isononanoate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Butylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Beeswax/Cire D'abeille, Glycerin, Diethylhexyl Carbonate, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Niacinamide, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Pan-Thenol, Diglycerin, Iron Oxides, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethi- Cone Crosspolymer, Isododecane, Ethylene/Methacrylate Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Sclerotium Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Hydrogen Dimethicone, Chromium Oxide Greens, Triethyl Citrate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragaria Vesca (Strawberry) Leaf Extract, Disodium EDTA, BHT, Alcohol, Asiaticoside, Aden- Osine, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Boron Nitride, Asiatic Acid, Madecassic Acid, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, 1,2- Hexanediol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Houttuynia Cordata Extract, Propanediol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Gentiana Lutea Root Extract, Artemisia Absinthium Extract, Achillea Millefolium Extract, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Polysorbate 20, Aniba Rosodora (Rosewood) Wood Oil, Sodium Glycerophosphate, Selaginella Lepidophylla Extract, Potassium Magnesium Aspartate, Citric Acid, Calcium Gluconate, Madecassoside, Magnesium Gluconate, Centella Asiatica Meristem Cell Culture, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide.