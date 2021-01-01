C Hub Type C Dock Adapter C Dock 5 in 1 with 4K HDMI 30Hz 2 30 Ports SDTF Card Reader Compatible with MacBook ProAir and More TypeC Laptops or.

Best Quality Guranteed. [5-in-1 Multifunction Hub Higher Office Efficiency] Compatible with Macbook Pro, Type-c Laptops and -C devices, SD/TF Card reader, 2 3.0 high speed transfer, to 4K HDMI. Just simply take this Type C Hub with you instead of other extra messy cables. [4K HDMI High-Resolution Output] Using the HDMI port of C adapter to extend or mirror a larger screen from your Type-C device to TV/Monitor/Projector, delivering crystal clear 4K high resolution up to 3840*2160P/30Hz video. [Stable Connection & Fast Data Transfer] 2 3.0 high speed Ports with 5Gbps data transfer rate, special large files can be easily transferred to computer in seconds even though all ports are occupied. (Data Transfer Rate 480Mbps [Heat Dissipation Technology Keep Long Time Use] The technology can extend the working life and keep using in years. Precision milled aircraft grade Aluminum shell provides the C Hub extra reliabilit